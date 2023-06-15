CVA Family Office LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,422,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38,062 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,663,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,898. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $218.84. The company has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.