CVA Family Office LLC Sells 5,515 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 833.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,036,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,588,000 after buying an additional 1,818,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.53. 1,159,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,920. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

