DA Davidson Boosts Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target to $35.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.86.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $92.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

In other news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,363.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $102,825 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1,339.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

