Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.36

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 223940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioner and Refrigerator, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioner and Refrigerator segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

