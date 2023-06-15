Daniel Joseph Mccarthy Sells 1,000 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 206,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Evolent Health Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of EVH opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVH. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

