Daniel Joseph Mccarthy Sells 1,000 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 206,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Evolent Health Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of EVH opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $39.78.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.
Evolent Health Company Profile
Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolent Health (EVH)
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
- Toyota Rallies On Shareholder Votes, Cheap Sustainable Value
Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.