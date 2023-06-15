Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the May 15th total of 291,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Danone Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DANOY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. 195,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,222. Danone has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Danone’s previous dividend of $0.33.

About Danone

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe; North America; China, North Asia & Oceania; and Rest of the World. The company was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.