David M. Obstler Sells 70,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $6,733,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $26,473,219.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.28. 3,303,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,270,454. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.9% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Datadog by 3.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Datadog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

