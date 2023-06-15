David R. King Sells 1,200 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CTO David R. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 376,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,238,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Flywire Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $32.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
