David R. King Sells 1,200 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CTO David R. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 376,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,238,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Flywire by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Flywire by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 15.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Flywire by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

