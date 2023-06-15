Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Increased by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $404.18. The stock had a trading volume of 581,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,688. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

