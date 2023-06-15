DEI (DEI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, DEI has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $248.10 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00294793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014130 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

