DEI Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $180.15 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEI has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.45 or 0.00290629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013744 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

