Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Down 26.7% in May

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 633,600 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 864,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Despegar.com Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of DESP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,541. Despegar.com has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $9.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Despegar.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com

About Despegar.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Despegar.com Corp. is an online travel company, which engages in providing online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Ernesto Cadeiras, and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.