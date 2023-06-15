Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Down 26.7% in May

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 633,600 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 864,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Despegar.com Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of DESP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,541. Despegar.com has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $9.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.93.
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Despegar.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Despegar.com
Despegar.com Corp. is an online travel company, which engages in providing online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Ernesto Cadeiras, and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
