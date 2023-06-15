Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $52.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.91 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 56.70%.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,250,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.