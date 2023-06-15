Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target to $5.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PL. Westpark Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.91.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

NYSE:PL opened at $3.49 on Monday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $959.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. The company had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Labs PBC news, insider Kevin Weil acquired 274,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $15,040. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 41.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,260,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 372,168 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 89.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 174,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

