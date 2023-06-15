Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $135.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 4.7 %

ORCL opened at $122.22 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $329.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 303.72% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 50.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.