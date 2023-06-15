Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,080 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 194.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after purchasing an additional 378,590 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,819 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 470.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

