Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Reduced by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,957 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after buying an additional 2,562,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

