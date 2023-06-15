dForce USD (USX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $30.82 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003980 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $30.82 million and approximately $3,710.79 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00292962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00017171 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000411 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,840,790 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99653045 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,419.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.