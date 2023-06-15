DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 8,969 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 569,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 80,044 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $39,154,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

WB traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $15.37. 331,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

