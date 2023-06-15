DGS Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WNS by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WNS during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 68,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,462. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 52 week low of $68.13 and a 52 week high of $94.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.96 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

