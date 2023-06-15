DGS Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up 0.7% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $122,054,401.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 232,303 shares of company stock valued at $48,570,392 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.86. 407,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.11. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $242.65. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

