DGS Capital Management LLC Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,172,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 933,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,329,000 after acquiring an additional 761,022 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,068. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

