DGS Capital Management LLC Has $845,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.01. 242,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.98. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $296.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

