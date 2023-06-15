DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 327 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 860,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.47. The stock had a trading volume of 72,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,283. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $235.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. NICE had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $571.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

