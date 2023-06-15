DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $320.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,930. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.05 and a 200-day moving average of $279.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.00.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

