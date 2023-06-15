DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 0.9% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

CHKP stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.52. The stock had a trading volume of 185,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,902. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

