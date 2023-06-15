DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 2,446 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $202,987,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Infosys by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,276,000 after buying an additional 9,539,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Infosys by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,886,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,857,000 after buying an additional 3,760,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $4,324,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.51. 1,650,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,680,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2134 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nomura lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

