DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 551 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 148.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G remained flat at $38.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 218,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,349. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $2,243,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,143,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,725.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $2,243,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,143,188.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,144 shares of company stock worth $14,904,645 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

