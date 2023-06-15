DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 817 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF accounts for about 2.5% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.38% of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $35.04. 4,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867. The stock has a market cap of $126.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

