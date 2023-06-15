DGS Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.81. 443,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,240. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.