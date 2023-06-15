Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.55) to GBX 3,850 ($48.17) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.81) to GBX 4,890 ($61.19) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,983.33.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $172.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.12.

Institutional Trading of Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,885,000 after acquiring an additional 188,795 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 56.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after acquiring an additional 864,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.