Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.55) to GBX 3,850 ($48.17) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.81) to GBX 4,890 ($61.19) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,983.33.
Diageo Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $172.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.12.
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
