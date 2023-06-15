Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 470.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,377,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,780 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 152.4% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 910,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 480,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,899,000.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

Digital Transformation Opportunities Stock Performance

Digital Transformation Opportunities stock remained flat at $10.35 on Wednesday. 141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,563. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25.

About Digital Transformation Opportunities

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.