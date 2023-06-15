Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,923 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFAE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.17. 162,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,673. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89.

