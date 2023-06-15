Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,777 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.94. 79,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

