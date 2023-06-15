Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up to $7.73

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $7.94. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 7,256,099 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

