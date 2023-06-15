Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $9.55

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $9.87. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 14,879,761 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

