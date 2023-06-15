Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distoken Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Distoken Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 888,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Distoken Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DISTW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03. Distoken Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

