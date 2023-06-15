Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Gap Up to $305.72

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $305.72, but opened at $320.00. Domino’s Pizza shares last traded at $322.08, with a volume of 227,359 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.50. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

