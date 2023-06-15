Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Shares Up 3.7%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42. 163,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 269,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Doubleview Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.54.

About Doubleview Gold

(Get Rating)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.