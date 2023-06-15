Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Short Interest Down 46.7% in May

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dragonfly Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ DFLIW traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,361. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18. Dragonfly Energy has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLIW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 261,826 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.

