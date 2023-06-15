Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Up 108.3% in May

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TAKOF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 22,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,557. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.64.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

