Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Up 108.3% in May

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TAKOF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 22,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,557. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.64.
About Drone Delivery Canada
