DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.32

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.32 and last traded at $100.23, with a volume of 14775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DSV A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

DSV A/S Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.89.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

