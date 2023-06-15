Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Duke Energy worth $126,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $91.32. 186,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average of $97.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

