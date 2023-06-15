DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,100 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the May 15th total of 404,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DURECT by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the first quarter worth $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares during the period.

Shares of DRRX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. 161,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,571. DURECT has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $136.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). DURECT had a negative net margin of 187.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that DURECT will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DURECT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

