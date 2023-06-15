dYdX (DYDX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $37.29 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One dYdX token can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00006320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $251.41 million and $37.29 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

