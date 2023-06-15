Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 41.02% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

