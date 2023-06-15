Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) COO Susanna Gatti High Sells 1,625 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $20,198.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,017.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

DYN stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have commented on DYN. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,869,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,387,000 after buying an additional 934,581 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 407,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 50,569 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,916,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,892,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,800,000 after purchasing an additional 114,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

