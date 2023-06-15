DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys New Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 505,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,936,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.73% of Brighthouse Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BHF opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial



Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

