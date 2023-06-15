DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $40.50 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in AT&T were worth $40,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AT&T by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $28,443,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in AT&T by 12,202.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

