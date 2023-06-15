DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $42.67 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,571 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $42,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $92.40 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.24.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

